LSU worked through spring football practices with one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the program's recent history. Now, one of those names is gone from the roster. LSU quarterback TJ Finley, who was a true freshman starter this past fall, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Once a player enters the portal, it typically takes 48 hours for the process to move through compliance and into the portal. Once in the portal, other colleges are able to have direct contact with Finley.