Next Vanguard Webinar: Local Environmental Leaders Discuss Climate Change, SocioEconomic Disparities in Tree Cover and Sustainability

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 23 at 1 pm, join the Vanguard City Desk and local environmental leaders to discuss pressing issues in Davis, including climate change, socioeconomic disparities in tree cover, and sustainability. Guest:. Larry Guenther: the Chair of the Davis Tree Commission and a board member of Tree Davis as well...

www.davisvanguard.org
#Climate Change#Webinar#Environmental Change#The Vanguard City Desk#Davis Tree Commission#Socioeconomic Disparities#Tree Cover#Guest
