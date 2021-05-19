Tacoma woman to serve six years in prison for molestation

Tacoma – A 52-year-old Tacoma resident was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 6 years in prison for distribution of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Gail Lynn Burnworth, 53, and her boyfriend Michael Kellar, 59, were arrested in August 2017, after an alert passenger on a July 31, 2017, flight to San Jose, California, noticed disturbing texts between Kellar, who was on the plane, and Burnworth, who was in Tacoma. The investigation revealed the two had produced and shared sexually explicit images of children placed in Burnworth’s care. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said, “You exercised your free will and ultimately put your needs ahead of the needs of children.”