RUTHERFORDTON — The votes have been tallied and recounted and the winners for the 2021 RecycleBots Challenge have been chosen. Jenna Bailey of Keep Rutherford County Beautiful, (KRCB, the organization that sponsored the event) said “KRCB is thrilled to have the broad and creative field of over 80 entries from Rutherford County third-graders. It made for a tough, but impressive judging process.”