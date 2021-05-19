newsbreak-logo
Texas Crime & Safety

Mexican border coyote facing life in prison for death during human trafficking police chase

LAREDO, Texas – A federal grand jury has charged a 23-year-old non-citizen unlawfully residing in Laredo with conspiracy to transport 12 undocumented citizens resulting in death, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Jesus Martinez-Villela is expected to appear for his arraignment before a U.S. magistrate judge in Laredo in...

Texas GovernmentPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Border Patrol Agent Illegally Brought Woman in to Be a Nanny

I guess she would have let you into the country, but she was was going to put you to work. Over in Laredo, Texas, an investigation has been underway for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. 40-year-old Rhonda Lee Walker has been accused of conspiring to bring a woman into the country illegally. Rhonda signed a plea agreement the other day and it looks like she has admitted to the crimes.
Texas GovernmentKTRE

Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny. Court documents show 40-year-old Rhonda Lee Walker pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Laredo to conspiracy to bring the woman into the country.
Texas Crime & SafetyLaredo Morning Times

Migrant woman assaults female Border Patrol agent in south Laredo

A woman who was in the country illegally assaulted a female U.S. Border Patrol agent in south Laredo, according to an arrest affidavit. The case unfolded at about 9:50 p.m. on May 7 when agents responded to suspicious activity near the H-E-B parking lot on U.S. 83. in south Laredo. U.S. Border Patrol Agent Allison Kouns arrived first on scene at about 9:55 p.m. and encountered people who began to evade the arrest.
Texas Crime & SafetyLaredo Morning Times

Two capital murder cases scheduled for this week in Laredo court

Two capital murder and three murder cases are scheduled for hearings this week in the 406th District Court. Samuel Enrique Lopez, 21, is scheduled for a motions hearing in the 406th District Court on Wednesday. During a hearing on March 4, prosecutors argued that defense attorneys published their motion for...
Texas Crime & Safetykgns.tv

One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 15-month-old child is in critical condition after being mauled by the family’s pitbull. According to El Mañana, it happened at 6 p.m. on Friday evening in the Cielito Lindo subdivision in south Laredo. The Laredo Fire Department says paramedics took her to the hospital in critical...
Texas Governmentkgns.tv

Motion hearing set for man accused of quadruple murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The case of a man accused of a quadruple murder will be heard this week. This Wednesday a motion hearing is set for the case of Samuel Enrique Lopez. Lopez is being tried for allegedly killing four people including a two-year-old child in April of 2020.
Texas Governmentkgns.tv

Police reveal identity of city’s fourth murder victim

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are revealing the identity of Laredo’s fourth murder victim. Twenty-nine year old Juan Francisco Seca Jr. has been identified by Laredo police as the victim in Thursday’s discovery. Investigators believe that the victim may have died at the scene where they found him, but...
Texas Crime & Safetykgns.tv

Man sentenced to four years for human smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A 24-year-old man from Corpus Christi will spend several years behind bars for smuggling over 70 people in a trailer. Francisco Benavides pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 of 2020 for an incident that happened on Oct. 14 of last year. According to court documents, Benavides arrived at...
Texas GovernmentLaredo Morning Times

Smugglers arrested after authorities find 32 migrants in apartment

Two people have been arrested in relation to a case where 32 migrants were found inside an apartment, according to an arrest affidavit. The case dates back to May 3. U.S. Border Patrol agents conducting surveillance on Laredo Street observed three people being transferred from a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle to a Buick SUV near the intersection of Laredo and North Martin Avenue. Authorities kept an eye on the buick with the assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Air and Marine.
Texas Governmenttucson.com

Letter: 5 unaccompanied migrant little girls found abandoned

5 unaccompanied little Central American migrant girls were found abandoned and huddled together on a ranch near the Rio Grande River. They ranged in ages from 7 to 11. The girls were turned over to the Border Patrol. We have seen videos of smugglers dropping toddlers over the border wall, and numerous reports of smugglers physically abusing migrants. Over 90 migrants, who had been illegally smuggled into the country, were recently found at a Houston, Texas "stash house." 76 just just found at a house in Laredo, Texas. Currently there are over 21,000 migrant children being housed in tent facilities across the country, one at Ft. Bliss holding 4,500. These facilities are operated by contractors more experienced in responding to national weather disasters and have minimal experience in dealing with children. Joe Biden is "accommodating" these thousands of children and still sending the message of "you are welcome" incentivizing more to come and endangering themselves. That is shameful!
Texas Crime & SafetyLaredo Morning Times

Man found fatally stabbed identified

Laredo police have identified the man who was found dead early Thursday in the 3700 block of Sanders Street. Authorities identified him as Juan Francisco Seca Jr., 29. His death was recorded as the city’s fourth murder this year. No arrest has been made in connection with the case. The...
Texas Governmentkgns.tv

Body found on ranch near border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gruesome discovery is made along a rural part of southern Webb County. A body was found near the border on Thursday afternoon. A phone, ID, and face mask were found on the person. Now officials are working to figure out what may have led to...
Texas SocietyLaredo Morning Times

Cruz Field monument unveiled celebrating family's history

An unveiling event for a new monument at Cruz Field was held Friday morning, celebrating a family with a long-standing history in Laredo’s Las Cruces neighborhood including the original donation of the land the park is built on. The event helped gather city officials, the Cruz family and others from...
Texas Crime & Safetykgns.tv

Two suspects in reception hall shooting indicted

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County District Attorney’s Office is issuing an indictment for Anthony Tays Jr. on one count of murder and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The grand jury for the 111th District Court is also indicting Lester Gerardo Herrera on charges of...
Texas GovernmentLaredo Morning Times

Laredo Sector Border Patrol to train at Laredo College

For many decades, Laredo College has cultivated working relationships with regional law enforcement entities in Laredo, Webb County and surrounding areas. This month, the college entered into a short-term lease agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use Laredo College facilities for training by the U.S. Border Patrol. “We...