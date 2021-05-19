Missoula meth trafficker had 80 pounds stored in house
MISSOULA – Three Missoula area residents accused in a large methamphetamine trafficking ring pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said today. Laura Jeanne Haacke, 46, of Missoula, Jennifer Renee Hawkes, 39, of Missoula, and Jason Dean Hager, 55, of Lolo, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Haacke and Hawkes face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Hager faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release.www.shorenewsnetwork.com