newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana Government

Missoula meth trafficker had 80 pounds stored in house

By Shared by Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

MISSOULA – Three Missoula area residents accused in a large methamphetamine trafficking ring pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said today. Laura Jeanne Haacke, 46, of Missoula, Jennifer Renee Hawkes, 39, of Missoula, and Jason Dean Hager, 55, of Lolo, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Haacke and Hawkes face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Hager faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
City
Lolo, MT
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Methamphetamine#Prison#Drug Court#County Court#Fbi#Court Documents#District Court#Haacke Stored Meth#One Half Pounds#Confidential Informants#Eighty Pounds#Defendants#Supervised Release#Sentencing#Law Enforcement#Agents#Photos Courtesy#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Montana Crime & SafetyMissoulian

Arrests made in connection with May 7 Missoula robbery

Three people made their initial court appearances Monday for allegedly conspiring to rob a Missoula man of his personal items and drugs. Ron Don Beierle, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, all felonies. Kandace Nateese Miller, 27, and Taylor Nickoles Mienke, 23, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Montana GovernmentMissoulian

Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening. Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections. Nester...
Montana GovernmentMiddletown Press

Inmate arrested after escape from Montana women's prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who escaped from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been captured. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force arrested Lisa Anne Nester, 50, after she was found near the Yellowstone County sheriff's office in Billings on Saturday. She was taken into custody without incident and had not been considered a threat to public safety, the Montana Department of Corrections said.
Montana Crime & SafetyDaily Inter Lake

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS (AP) — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. The body has not been identified, Slaughter told the Great...
Montana GovernmentPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Missoula’s Crime Report: 18 New Felony Cases This Week

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week. Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings appeared on KGVO’s Talk Back show Friday morning and he provided us with his report. “There were 10 violent crimes or crimes against persons,” Jennings said. “There were two endangerment crimes. Those...
Montana GovernmentMiddletown Press

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently...
Montana Crime & SafetyNBCMontana

Alert issued for missing Missoula man

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 59-year-old Phillip James Pierre Jr.. Police officials say Phillip was last heard from in Helena Thursday evening after traveling from Missoula. Phillip reportedly left his medications in Missoula and there is a concern for his well-being.
Montana GovernmentPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — A Missoula man accused of dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and having 9 pounds of the substance on his property admitted to a trafficking crime on Tuesday. Terry David Starrett, 53, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, a Tuesday press release from the...
Montana GovernmentNBCMontana

Montana Women's Prison escapee sought

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the Montana Deparment of Corrections are looking for a woman who escaped Friday from the Montana Women's Prison in Billings. A press release says inmate Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered missing from the facility Friday afternoon. Officials say Nester is not believed to pose...
Montana GovernmentMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana Governmentmontanarightnow.com

Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning. There have been 110,685 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,036 active, 108,051 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. A total of 1,343,299 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
Montana Governmentexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Montana HealthPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

U of M Chimes in on Missoula Mask Mandate

A week ago on May 10th, the Missoula County Health Department declared that masks were no longer required in Missoula County, just recommended. Shortly after, the CDC announced that masking was no longer required for people who have been fully vaccinated. Despite the lifting of the mask mandate, some of the places still requiring masks include, but are not limited to:
Montana Governmentnorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.