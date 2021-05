On behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Patricia Chambers, second from left, and her husband, Gary Chambers, second from right, recently brought Domino’s Pizza to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrolmen Shawn Short, left, and Talyr Bercaw, right, at the KCSO West precinct along Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek. Both Short and Bercaw work as resource officers in Farragut schools. Also pictured is KCSO Capt. Brad Hall, center, who said they “were honored they would think of us.” Gary Chambers, who also is a veteran and former chaplain for Knoxville Police Department, said, “We support our police as much as we can.”