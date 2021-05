Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was impressive in every sense of the word. He travelled the world, did a deep dive into different cultures, and introduced his viewers to dishes from countless parts of the world with his popular TV shows like "Parts Unknown." What made Bourdain different from everyone else was that he was hungry to explore and push himself out of his comfort zone in every way possible. He redefined what it means to be a celebrity chef and left the comfort of familiar spaces to wander into uncharted territory. Sadly, the chef died by suicide in 2018, leaving many of his fans gutted.