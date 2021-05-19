NEWPORT FOOD SCENE: Good help can be hard to find, but Megs' Aussie Milk Bar has it
I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect at a milk bar. Was I going to see a bartender flipping milk cartons over his head à la Tom Cruise in “Cocktail”? Was I going to see a bar full of sad toddlers nursing glasses of chocolate milk and reminiscing about the good ol’ days to anyone who’d lend them an ear? Was I going to see a bunch of hipsters in fedoras drinking craft Oat Milk made from an oat crop that was harvested under a Strawberry Moon?www.newportri.com