11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper In Harrowing Attack Caught On Video, Sheriff Says
An 11-year-old girl in Florida fought off a man who allegedly tried to kidnap her from a bus stop Tuesday morning in a harrowing incident caught on video. Jared Stanga, 30, is now facing charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, and aggravated assault and battery after authorities were allegedly able to link him to the crime through surveillance footage that captured the vehicle used in the kidnapping attempt.www.oxygen.com