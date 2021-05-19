11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper In Harrowing Attack Caught On Video, Sheriff Says

A North Carolina man is facing second-degree murder charges after he accidentally killed his niece during the filming of a music video, the News and Observer reports. During the filming of a rap video, Jeremy Quintrel Lewis, 30, fired a gun, injuring his 7-year-old niece, investigators say. The bullet passed through a wall of a home and struck his niece in the head. She was rushed to a hospital and died a week later, police say. “This was a tragic accident,” said Lewis’ attorney, Noell P. Tinn. “Jeremy loved his niece and he is devastated.” Lewis is also facing assault and weapons charges, prosecutors say. He is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond, according to WCNC.