Violent Crimes

11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper In Harrowing Attack Caught On Video, Sheriff Says

By Jill Sederstrom
oxygen.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old girl in Florida fought off a man who allegedly tried to kidnap her from a bus stop Tuesday morning in a harrowing incident caught on video. Jared Stanga, 30, is now facing charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, and aggravated assault and battery after authorities were allegedly able to link him to the crime through surveillance footage that captured the vehicle used in the kidnapping attempt.

