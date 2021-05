A leaky basement is an unfortunate reality for many homeowners. And while a soggy basement may not be the end of the world, it can be a costly nuisance. Many problems can occur when a basement is leaky, from mould to mildew and leaks to water damage. To protect yourself and prevent further damage, learn about the different basement waterproofing toronto and foundation repair types that are available. There are many options to bring back the sense of order to your basement, from floating floor to epoxy coatings. Of course, the best way to find out which choice is right for you is to talk to a Toronto basement waterproofing contractor about your situation. So, if you’re interested in learning more about basement waterproofing and foundation repair, read on and get the help you need!