The best I can tell as I approach 50…is that there are two types of people in the world. People who use their car horn and those who don’t. Personally, I used to not be a horn blower. I was once so hesitant to use the horn that when I actually needed to use it, I had to stop for a split second and think about where it was and if it worked. It was kind of like when you have to use your hazard lights.