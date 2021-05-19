newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Government

#OSNow PODCAST: Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate, and Florida’s culture warrior running education (Ep. 654)

By Orlando Sentinel Podcasts
Orlando Sentinel
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate next year (:54) FSU is off the hook, but...

www.orlandosentinel.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Orlando, FL
Elections
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#U S Senate#Conversation#Editorial#Polls#Quirky Stories#Weekdays#Culture#Reporters#Running#Demings Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Senate
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FSU
Related
Florida GovernmentPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...
Florida Governmentwflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Florida GovernmentFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida Governmenthometownregister.com

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida GovernmentMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida GovernmentFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...
Florida GovernmentPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida GovernmentNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida Government10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Governmentocfl.net

Despite History, Tuskegee Descendants Advocate for COVID-19 Vaccine

At a recent COVID-19 Town Hall meeting hosted by AdventHealth, Mayor Demings told the story of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and praised the descendants whose male relatives were mistreated as part of that study. In an effort to dispel vaccination myths and encourage people to get inoculated, the Mayor noted how descendants of these men, who he had recently met with, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Florida Governmentclick orlando

WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders provide COVID-19 update

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for masks Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face covering outdoors in crowds and in most indoor cases. The director of the CDC encouraged those who are fully vaccinated that they may “start doing the...
Florida GovernmentInside the Magic

Masks No Longer Required Outside at Universal Orlando

With the recent CDC announcement that masks are no longer needed both indoors and outdoors for fully vaccinated people, many have been wondering how that affects private businesses like theme parks and stores. And we now have at least one answer to how Florida is handling the news: Universal Orlando Resort just announced that Guests are no longer required to wear masks outside.