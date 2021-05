Miley Cyrus is set to headline a Pride concert special exclusively for NBC's streaming service Peacock. The one-hour special, "Stand By You," was filmed in Nashville and will feature Cyrus performing both her own hits and several classics, "all in the spirit of Pride," according to a Friday press release. The concert will be the first of three specials Cyrus will appear in, as part of a new deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.