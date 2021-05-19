Rising costs to renovate former Cincinnati area theme park raise concerns

A new fund is scouting the Midwest region for investments, with the ultimate goal of providing early-stage capital to underrepresented founders. Sixty8 Capital is the brainchild of Kelli Jones, its managing partner who is based in Indianapolis, and Paul Ehlinger, a Cincinnati-based venture capitalist with Allos Ventures, which is helping provide back-office support to Sixty8 Capital. This week, Jones and Ehlinger announced they have successfully raised $20 million to invest in 25 to 30 pre-seed and seed-stage companies led by founders who are traditionally passed by other investors. This includes Black, Latino, LGBT and women founders, among others.