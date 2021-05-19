newsbreak-logo
Rising costs to renovate former Cincinnati area theme park raise concerns

Cincinnati Business Courier
 2 hours ago
Monroe City Council recently approved spending an additional $141,000 for expenses related to the first two phases of Monroe Bicentennial Commons Park.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

