Rising costs to renovate former Cincinnati area theme park raise concerns
Monroe City Council recently approved spending an additional $141,000 for expenses related to the first two phases of Monroe Bicentennial Commons Park.www.bizjournals.com
Monroe City Council recently approved spending an additional $141,000 for expenses related to the first two phases of Monroe Bicentennial Commons Park.www.bizjournals.com
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati