IIROC Trade Resumption - FAR

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is pleased to announce that it has mailed a management information circular (the "Information Circular") and related proxy materials for the special meeting of Supreme shareholders ("Supreme Shareholders") to be held virtually on June 10, 2021 (the "Supreme Meeting") to obtain Supreme Shareholder approval of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme ("Supreme Shares"), which was previously announced on April 8, 2021 (the "Transaction").