newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fewer fights: Well-managed resources help keep conflict at bay

By Lindsey McGinnis
The Christian Science Monitor
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our global wrap-up, Poland is the latest example where a rebounding apex predator species, once treated as a national pest, helps bring stability to ecosystems. The success of Operation Ceasefire, a community-driven effort to reduce gun-related incidents in Oakland, California, is offering other cities a holistic model for tackling violent crime. Prompted by a spike in homicides, Oakland launched its third version of a focused deterrence strategy in 2012. Under Operation Ceasefire, police meet regularly to review recent gun violence and identify individuals who are at risk of getting involved in future incidents, either as victims or as perpetrators. Community organizations provide services to candidates to change their trajectory, including one-on-one counseling from life coaches who have often overcome similar challenges. Shootings and homicides dropped every year from 2012 to 2018, even as the population in the Bay Area city grew, amounting to a 49% reduction over six years.

www.csmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#United Nations#Africa#Global Conflict#Global Resources#Public Resources#Violent Conflict#Natural Resources#Operation Ceasefire#Oakland North 2#Polish#Egyptian#Canberra Weekly#Reuters#International Wolf Center#Fgm#Iucn#Al Jazeera#Voice Of America#Marine Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldHuman Rights Watch

Pandemic’s Dire Global Impact on Education

Covid-related school closures affected children unequally, as not all children had the opportunities, tools, or access needed to keep on learning during the pandemic. For millions of students, school closures will not be temporary interference with their education, but the abrupt end of it. Education should be at the core...
WorldNewsbug.info

More than 50 killed in fight over water resources in central Asia

In the recent clashes between troops from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 55 people were killed, according to official data on Thursday. Tajik authorities said that 19 people were killed and 89 were injured. Kyrgyzstan said 36 people had died and 189 were injured. Each blamed the other for last week's flare-up...
Minoritiesmetro.net

Help stop Asian hate: a resource guide

Help stop Asian hate. As you have likely heard, there have been several incidents across the U.S. and even one attack on a Metro bus last month. The suspect was thankfully arrested but it was still an awful reminder that hate crimes can happen. To emphasize: all riders are welcome...
MinoritiesPosted by
Vail Daily

Van Ens: The fight to keep America white is not right

Moms enrich families by not playing favorites among their offspring. Each child has different strengths and weaknesses. Caring moms nurture their children, treating them like key ingredients in a mixed green salad. Diversity within families acts like seasoning in tasty salads. Like mothers who accept differences among their children, some...
Public HealthLumia UK

Microsoft mobilizing resources to help Covid response in India

Across the world, we have seen the harrowing images of Covid-19’s impact in India. The entire country is reeling under the devastating impact of the pandemic. Our thoughts are with the millions who are impacted including their relatives living abroad. Microsoft has had a presence in India for nearly three decades and our teams in the country play an important role for the company that stretches well beyond India’s borders. We have several thousand employees across 11 locations in India, and many more employees in other countries with families in India.
scarsdalenews.com

Israel: A motivator and manager who communicates well

I applaud Irin Israel for stepping forward and running for Scarsdale School Board, a position so important to the continuing proper education of our children. I met Irin Israel three years ago during our managerial and planning positions on local Westchester events, the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze and the Horseman’s Hollow, events attended by 200,000 adults and children. These events are vital to both the sustainability of Historic Hudson Valley, as well as the communities they support. Although they can be seen as fun family Halloween events, they are rooted in historical locations and are used to garner interest and support in both history and community.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Linguistic and Biological Diversity Linked

Summary: Cultural, linguistic, and biological diversity are linked, researchers say. The link may be to preserve both natural environments and indigenous populations. Cultural diversity — indicated by linguistic diversity — and biodiversity are linked, and their connection may be another way to preserve both natural environments and Indigenous populations in Africa and perhaps worldwide, according to an international team of researchers.
Healthopiniojuris.org

A Pandemic of Hunger Symposium: Implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2417

[Global Rights Compliance (GRC) is a niche organisation that specialises in legal services associated with violations of international law. For more on GRC’s work on conflict and hunger, see here. For more on GRC’s accountability work, click here.]. The looming famines in up to three dozen countries have two things...
SocietyVogue

The Mothers and Daughters Fighting to Keep Chinatown Alive

Like so much in Chinatown, there’s more than meets the eye at Ting’s. Duck into the small red storefront at the corner of where Doyers Street abruptly ends at Pell Street, and it’s like stepping back in time. Not to the days when Doyers—a 200-foot street with a bend in its middle—was the Bloody Angle, the deadliest street in American history, but a few decades after that, to mid-century New York City. Every inch is crammed—from the paper fans and umbrellas dangling from the ceiling to the embellished slippers stacked near your feet. Its air of tightly controlled chaos is a delightful contrast to today’s minimalist, sterile boutiques.
Congressmcphersonweeklynews.com

Un reform essay

Security Council Reform essays UN Security Council is the organ with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, the UN Security Council must work constantly to enhance its potential for the prevention and settlement of conflicts.Second, the essay draws attention to concerns Fourth, it discusses the history of UN reform and asks whether too much attention has been paid to various reform packages in recent years.This essay examines the reasons why the United Nations has failed in the past decade and puts for­ward recommendations for reform as well as U.Reform of the United Nations Security Council: equity and efficiency.In the UN's earlier years, reform came in waves, with cycles of about a decade.It will further analyze whether the system’s shortcomings allow for the effective protection of human rights UN reform is a very broad topic.Fifty years after the creation of the United Nations, there is continuous debate amongst its member states on the proposal for the reform of various United Nations systems.Indeed, the Western Europe and Other Group (WEOG) now accounts for three of the five permanent members (France, the United Kingdom, and the US) U.N This is the third article in a series aimed at providing readers with an understanding of the UN Security Council.The United Nations has undergone phases of reform since its foundation in 1945.The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund was created to provide help for all the suffering children due to World War Two.It will also be argued that radical UN Security Council reform is unlikely and the structural reforms called for in other areas and launched in 2019 by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.Free sample essay on Reform Of The Un Security Council.As the single largest financial contributor to the U.It will further analyze whether the system’s shortcomings allow for the effective protection of human rights Reform of the United Nations Security Council: equity and efficiency.The Reform Of The United Nations Essay; The Reform Of The United Nations Essay.N This is the third article in a series aimed at providing readers with an understanding of the UN Security Council.This essay argues that UN reform is necessary in order to strengthen the UN’s effectiveness as a multilateral organization, bring more transparency to the institution and enhance its credibility The rudiments of the UN’s structure were developed by the Allies of World War II in 1942.The third major reform imperative is the UN’s governance, starting with the Security Council, the composition of which no longer reflects global geopolitical realities.You can get Cheap essay writing help at iWriteEssays.Government has an interest in ensuring the United Nations operates as efficiently and effectively as possible This essay examines the reasons why the United Nations has failed in the past decade and puts for­ward recommendations for reform as well as U.The purpose of the UN was, and still is, clearly defined United Nations Reform Many of the UN’s functions and responsibilities have come under weighty circumstances.The global political field has changed drastically since the establishment un reform essay of the UN, and yet the Security Council has adapted little to new world demands.Today, reform activities seem never to stop.However, this argument is often insufficient to encourage prison reform programmes in countries with scarce human and financial resources.Strongly recommend the services provided by this essay writing company.Such a reform is vital for the international community as it zealously promotes concord and security, which is the most important goal in the 21st century History.Essay On Reform Measures in Healthcare.
IndiaUCSD Guardian

Solidarity Not Sympathy: The Adivasi Struggle of India

My life is like that of a tree chopped of its branches, with its roots chopped off. a thousand Himalayas dropping into the Pacific Ocean from the high skies. Excerpt from “I Think of Your Evergreen Smile”. By G.N. Saibaba. When we think of home, why do we often attach...
Agriculturefarms.com

Helping farmers access carbon market resources

The Ohio Soybean Council has launched a new website. An industry organization has launched a new online tool to help local farmers access carbon market resources. The Ohio Soybean Council’s (OSC) new website is live and provides farmers with multiple pieces of information about carbon markets. This includes industry definitions,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Will UK vaccine success keep virus at bay?

Next week will see the most significant lifting of restrictions yet in England, with indoor mixing to be allowed. The rest of the UK is making similar steps. It means the onus is increasingly shifting on to the vaccines, rather than social distancing and restrictions, to keep the virus at bay. How well do they work? And is there now enough immunity in the population to protect us all?
Worldculturalsurvival.org

Sain Tus Center NGO Supports Indigenous Responses to COVID-19 in Western Mongolia

The COVID-19 pandemic is lasting much longer than expected and Indigenous communities all around the world are responding according to their own knowledge, cultures, and resources. Many of them are now in a more vulnerable situation due to an increase in poverty and unemployment, mobility restrictions, and a lack of reliable sources of information to prevent COVID-19. Keepers of the Earth Fund (KOEF) grant partner, Sain Tus Center supported Indigenous communities in Jargalant Sum, Khovd Province in Western Mongolia, through implementing their project "COVID-19 Crisis, Emergency Response.'' Their main goal was to improve knowledge about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus and encourage the use of masks. They also provided food to the most vulnerable in their community.
Economyproject-syndicate.org

Harnessing Africa’s Sovereign Wealth

LIBREVILLE/ABUJA/DJIBOUTI – On May 18, African heads of state, European leaders, and representatives of international institutions will gather in Paris for a summit on financing African economies. As heads of African sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), we strongly believe that mobilizing national resources – and using them to attract additional foreign capital – is the only way to ensure our economies’ financial independence.
SciencePhys.org

Fight against drug-resistant typhoid aided by new genomic resource

A new online resource gives the public health community the power to track antimicrobial resistance in Salmonella Typhi (S. Typhi), the bacterium that causes typhoid fever, using genomic sequencing. Improving surveillance in this way enables early interventions to minimize the spread of the disease. The free community-driven tool called Typhi...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Commander: NATO Ready To Fight in Seven-Year Black Sea Conflict

The Romanian press, in reporting on the ongoing U.S. Army-led 30,000-troop, 27-nation war games codenamed DEFENDER-Europe 21, cited an American commander in the country characterizing them as “mutual intra-NATO defense.” A suggestion: NATO should publish a Militarese-English dictionary for the uninitiated. To conduct a military exercise, or rather a veritable...