newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Partner Therapeutics Announces Publication Of Clinical Trial Results Of Leukine® (sargramostim) In Patients With Parkinson's Disease

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 hour ago

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), a commercial biotech company, announces the publication of results from an investigator-initiated clinical trial ( NCT03790670) evaluating the use of Leukine ® (sargramostim, yeast-derived rhuGM-CSF) in patients with Parkinson's Disease. Participants were evaluated for safety and tolerability as well as disease signs and symptoms including a standard Parkinson's mobility test (Movement Disorder Society (MDS) - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale Part III - UPDRS). Howard Gendelman, MD, chair of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Pharmacology and Experimental Neurology (PEN), together with Katherine Olson, PhD, Lee Mosley, PhD and Pamela Santamaria, MD and collaborators at UNMC published their findings in Lancet's open access journal, EBioMedicine ("Safety, tolerability, and immune-biomarker profiling for year-long sargramostim treatment of Parkinson's disease") (Olson, K., et al.) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103380

Five patients were enrolled in the study and received 125 microgram/mm 2 of Leukine subcutaneously on a five-day-on, two-day-off regimen. All five patients completed the original 12 month treatment period. This was extended at patient and investigator request to 24 months and study size was expanded to 10 patients. Leukine was well-tolerated by patients during the twelve-month treatment period with no treatment-related serious adverse events and only mild to moderate adverse events reported. Reported adverse events in this study were significantly less frequent and of less severity than those reported in the previous placebo-controlled study at a higher Leukine dose (250 microgram/mm 2 every day).

"The clinical paper studied Leukine, where disease progression was altered and the drug safely administered for one year," said Howard Gendelman, MD, chair of the UNMC Pharmacology and Experimental Neurology (PEN) and one of the lead researchers. "Additional research is required in a larger clinical study before definitive conclusions can be made for drug effectiveness."

"Treatments for Parkinson's disease, such as dopamine replacement therapy, treat the symptoms, not the disease," Dr. Santamaria said. "After a year of treatment in this study, none of our patients progressed."

Leukine treatment resulted in improvements in MDS-UPDRS Part III scores. Improved MDS-UPDRS Part III scores were observed in 4 of the 5 patients and there was no change in MDS-UPDRS Part III score over twelve months for the fifth patient. On average, MDS-UPDRS Part III scores improved by 4 points, compared to a 2.4 point average deterioration in MDS-UPDRS Part III score typically seen over twelve months in Parkinson's Disease patients receiving standard therapy. These improvements correlated with elevation in peripheral blood immunoregulatory phenotypes and function and indicate restoration of immune homeostasis and peripheral immune function. Leukine treatment improved immune function, enhanced T-regulatory cell numbers and function, and increased hypomethylation of upstream FOXP3. The researchers also discovered a spectrum of new blood tests that can monitor disease.

"Congratulations to Dr. Gendelman and the team at UNMC for their ground-breaking pre-clinical and clinical work demonstrating Leukine's activity in restoring immune homeostasis and reducing neuro-inflammation by enhancing the protective effects of Tregs", said John McManus, Chief Business Officer at Partner Therapeutics. "Importantly, Leukine's effects on Tregs and neuro-inflammation translated into improvement in motor function in these patients. Our next step is to submit an IND for Parkinson's Disease and then initiate a Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-site study to confirm these results in a larger population of patients. Patients with Parkinson's have no treatment options that halt or reverse disease progression and we consider it a matter of urgency to accelerate Leukine's clinical development to provide a potential solution."

"The industry is in a pharmaceutical revolution in terms of the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's immunologically," Dr. Mosley said. "We've been exploring this treatment for more than a decade and this proof-of-concept study is an exciting step as we work to control the effects of Parkinson's Disease and improve people's lives."

In April 2021, researchers led by Huntington Potter, PhD at the University of Colorado reported that Leukine was safe and tolerable in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) ( https://doi.org/10.1002/trc2.12158). Patients receiving Leukine experienced significant reversal of cognitive loss and biomarkers of disease progression. Leukine is the only FDA approved recombinant human GM-CSF and has a well understood safety profile based on use in more than 500,000 patients over the 30 years since its approval.

See UNMC press announcement here.

ABOUT LEUKINE

LEUKINE ® (sargramostim) is an FDA-approved, yeast-derived recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (rhu GM-CSF). GM-CSF is a naturally occurring cytokine protein called a cytokine that plays an important role in myeloid hematopoiesis, immunomodulation, and cell reprogramming. Leukine is designated an Essential Medicine by FDA and is held by the U.S. Government in the Strategic National Stockpile.

Leukine is indicated:

  • To shorten time to neutrophil recovery and to reduce the incidence of severe and life-threatening infections and infections resulting in death following induction chemotherapy in adult patients 55 years and older with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • For the mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells into peripheral blood for collection by leukapheresis and autologous transplantation in adult patients.
  • For the acceleration of myeloid reconstitution following autologous bone marrow or peripheral blood progenitor cell transplantation in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.
  • For the acceleration of myeloid reconstitution following allogeneic bone marrow transplantation in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.
  • For treatment of delayed neutrophil recovery or graft failure after autologous or allogeneic bone marrow transplantation in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.
  • To increase survival in adult and pediatric patients from birth to 17 years of age acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation (Hematopoietic Syndrome of Acute Radiation Syndrome [H-ARS]).

Important Safety Information for Leukine (sargramostim)

Contraindications

  • LEUKINE is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor such as sargramostim (GM-CSF), yeast-derived products, or any component of LEUKINE.

Warnings and Precautions

  • Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic reactions, have been reported with LEUKINE. If any serious allergic or anaphylactic reaction occurs, immediately discontinue LEUKINE therapy and institute medical management. Permanently discontinue LEUKINE in patients with serious allergic reactions.
  • LEUKINE can cause infusion-related reactions, including respiratory distress, hypoxia, flushing, hypotension, syncope and/or tachycardia. Observe closely during infusion, particularly in patients with preexisting lung disease, as dose adjustment or discontinuation may be required.
  • Do not administer LEUKINE simultaneously with or within 24 hours preceding cytotoxic chemotherapy or radiotherapy or within 24 hours following chemotherapy.
  • Edema, capillary leak syndrome, pleural and/or pericardial effusion have been reported in patients after LEUKINE administration. LEUKINE should be used with caution and monitored in patients with preexisting fluid retention, pulmonary infiltrates, or congestive heart failure.
  • Supraventricular arrhythmia has been reported in uncontrolled studies during LEUKINE administration, particularly in patients with a previous history of cardiac arrhythmia. Use LEUKINE with caution in patients with preexisting cardiac disease.
  • If ANC > 20,000 cells/mm 3 or if WBC counts > 50,000/mm 3, LEUKINE administration should be interrupted or the dose reduced by half. Twice weekly monitoring of CBC with differential should be performed.
  • LEUKINE therapy should be discontinued if disease progression is detected during treatment.
  • Treatment with LEUKINE may induce neutralizing anti-drug antibodies. Use LEUKINE for the shortest duration required.
  • Liquid solutions containing benzyl alcohol (including LEUKINE Injection) or LEUKINE for Injection reconstituted with Bacteriostatic Water for Injection, USP (0.9% benzyl alcohol) should not be administered to neonates and low birth weight infants.
  • Concomitant use of drugs that can potentiate the myeloproliferative effects of LEUKINE should be avoided.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse events occurring in >10% of patients receiving LEUKINE in controlled clinical trials and reported in a higher frequency than placebo are:

  • In Autologous bone marrow transplantation (BMT) patients-asthenia, malaise, diarrhea, rash, peripheral edema, urinary tract disorder
  • In Allogeneic BMT patients-abdominal pain, chills, chest pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, hematemesis, dysphagia, GI hemorrhage, pruritus, bone pain, arthralgia, eye hemorrhage, hypertension, tachycardia, bilirubinemia, hyperglycemia, increased creatinine, hypomagnesemia, edema, pharyngitis, epistaxis, dyspnea, insomnia, anxiety, high glucose, low albumin
  • In AML patients-fever, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, anorexia, skin reactions, metabolic laboratory abnormalities, edema

ABOUT PARTNER THERAPEUTICS

PTx, an integrated biotechnology company, focuses on development and commercialization of late-stage therapeutics to improve health outcomes in treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company believes in delivering products and supporting medical teams with the purpose of achieving superior outcomes for patients and their families. Visit www.partnertx.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-therapeutics-announces-publication-of-clinical-trial-results-of-leukine-sargramostim-in-patients-with-parkinsons-disease-301295188.html

SOURCE Partner Therapeutics, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
225
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Trials#Cancer Patients#Cancer Treatments#Medical Treatment#Nct03790670#Csf#Mds#Unmc#Lancet#Ind#Aml#Cbc#Usp#Anc#Wbc#Movement Disorder Society#Leukine Therapy#Leukine Treatment#Pediatric Patients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Florida Businesstargetedonc.com

FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on Study of Odronextamab in FL and DLBCL

Regeneron is resuming enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in monotherapy trial of odronextamab after the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold placed on the agent in December 2020. Regeneron is resuming enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)...
Healththeroanokestar.com

Carilion Researchers Raise Awareness of Clinical Trials Available to Patients

Clinical trials are an integral part of finding new treatment options for patients. With more than 100 clinical trials currently offered through Carilion, patients have the unique opportunity to explore cutting edge treatment and therapy options close to home. “In addition to their clinical duties treating patients, many of our...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ZYNRELEF for Management of Postoperative Pain for up to 72 Hours

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. ZYNRELEF, the first and only extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic (DALA), delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam. The synergy between bupivacaine and meloxicam in ZYNRELEF has resulted in patients experiencing significantly less pain, including severe pain, and significantly more patients requiring no opioids (opioid-free) after surgery as compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheStreet

SGLT2 Inhibitors Poised To Potentially Reshape Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) And Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) Patient Care After AstraZeneca's Farxiga Approval

EXTON, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephrologists have long considered chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) as areas in dire need of new and better therapeutic options for treatment. Data over the past few years on SGLT2 inhibitors have encouraged a shift towards considering these products - most specifically Vifor/Janssen's Invokana (empagliflozin), as it was the first agent in the class to achieve a DKD indication.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that six abstracts related to its sickle cell disease (SCD) programs will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, taking place online June 9-17, 2021. Results from an analysis of the Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study (GBT440-007) in children with SCD ages 4 to 11 years treated with Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets will be presented for the first time in an oral session.
Medical & BiotechU.S. Food and Drug Administration

E9(R1) Statistical Principles for Clinical Trials: Addendum: Estimands and Sensitivity Analysis in Clinical Trials

To properly inform decision-making by pharmaceutical companies, regulators, patients, physicians, and other stakeholders, clear descriptions of the benefits and risks of a treatment (medicine) for a given medical condition should be made available. Without such clarity, there is a concern that the reported treatment effect will be misunderstood. This addendum presents a structured framework to strengthen the dialogue between disciplines involved in the formulation of clinical trial objectives, design, conduct, analysis and interpretation, as well as between sponsor and regulator regarding the treatment effect or effects of interest that a clinical trial should address.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Aurinia Announces Publication of AURORA 1 Phase 3 Study Results with LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) in The Lancet

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) ("Aurinia” or the "Company”) today announced that The Lancet, an international, peer-reviewed medical journal, published the results of the Company’s Phase 3 AURORA 1 study evaluating LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in adults with lupus nephritis (LN). The AURORA 1 study results demonstrate that LUPKYNIS in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose corticosteroids led to statistically superior complete renal response rates at 52 weeks compared to treatment with MMF and low-dose corticosteroids alone, with a comparable safety profile. In fact, separation in efficacy between treatment groups was observed as early as 4 weeks. MMF and corticosteroids are typical SoC immunosuppressive agents used for the treatment of LN. On January 22, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LUPKYNIS in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen to treat adult patients with active LN.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Mayo Clinic trial signals potential for AI-guided heart disease detection

The Mayo Clinic released results of a trial this week that suggests potential for artificial intelligence to assist with early diagnosis of some types of heart disease. The study, published in Nature Medicine on Thursday, found that an AI-enabled electrocardiogram increased the diagnosis of low ejection fraction. "The AI-enabled EKG...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

ADC Therapeutics' ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab Tesirine-lpyl) Added To National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Clinical Practice Guidelines In Oncology For B-cell Lymphomas

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) has been included in the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® Clinical Practice Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) in oncology for B-cell Lymphomas. Specifically, the NCCN Guidelines now include ZYNLONTA as a category 2A designation as a treatment option for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
Medical & Biotechhomenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate Fusion's Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) in Combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Solid Tumors Expressing IGF-1R

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) to evaluate Fusion's lead candidate, [225Ac]-FPI-1434 (FPI-1434), in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R).
Medical & Biotechstockdaymedia.com

Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Start of the REBORN1(C) Clinical Trial (TBPMF)

First ever Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the effect of cannabis against an opioid treatment. QIXLEEF™ has the potential to transform the pain market. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company”) (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(FRA:JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development today announced the start of the REBORN1© clinical trial. This trial is designed to evaluate the effect of the Company’s inhaled proprietary drug formulation, QIXLEEF™, against immediate release oral morphine sulfate on onset of pain relief in people living with cancer. QIXLEEF™ is a botanical drug product with a “fixed ratio” of THC and CBD and is inhaled through a Class 2 medical device vaporizer.
HealthMedscape News

Interstitial Lung Disease a 'Manageable' Side Effect of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - New data confirm a risk for interstitial lung disease (ILD) in women with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer receiving the antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) but show that most cases are mild and occur early. One "important takeaway is that our experience shows us that if...
Houston Chronicle

ClinOne Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) to Advance Clinical Research and Improve the Patient Experience

DENVER (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. ClinOne, a leader in virtual trial management, joins an alliance of more than 100 life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research. The “Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA),” which launched on December 10th, 2020, plans to unite industry stakeholders, including healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups and research organizations with a singular mission to make clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.
CancerMedscape News

IBD-Associated Colorectal Cancer Genetically Unrelated to Sporadic Type

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Colorectal cancers (CRCs) that evolve from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are genetically distinct from sporadic CRC, which may affect prognosis and treatment options, researchers say. "Strikingly, the epithelial tumor subtype most commonly seen in sporadic CRC - consensus molecular subtype (CMS) 2 - was completely...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Novel monoclonal antibody can substantially lower triglycerides in patients with acute pancreatitis

The investigational drug evinacumab reduced triglycerides in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) and a history of hospitalizations for acute pancreatitis in a phase 2 global study led by Mount Sinai. The fully human monoclonal antibody produced sustained reductions in triglyceride levels of up to 82 percent, depending on the patient's genotype, while also lowering the risk of recurrent acute pancreatitis. The results of the study will be presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session, on May 16.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Vertex (VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) to Present New Clinical Data on Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 For Severe Hemoglobinopathies at EHA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced two abstracts detailing updated data from the ongoing CTX001 clinical trials have been accepted for presentation during the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.