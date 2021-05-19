newsbreak-logo
Global Tuna Fish Market Report 2020-2027 With Analysis Of Sea Delights, Seatrade, Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Atalanta, & Ideal Foods

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuna Fish Market & Volume Global Forecast by Species Production, Importing, Exporting Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tuna Fish Market will be US$ 31.7 Billion by 2027, from US$ 26.1 Billion in 2020

Tuna Industry Globally will grow with a CAGR of 2.82% from 2020 to 2027.

Globally, advancement in technology and the physical development of fishing continuously develop. The introduction of FADs called Fishing Aggregating Devices by the purse seine fleet has a great impact on fishing nowadays. This technology boosted the small-sized tuna catches. Tuna Fish constitute the genus Thunnus which belongs to the Mackerel family. It is the essential fish commodities across the globe. Worldwide catches of commercial tuna species have increased in recent years, and its import volume of fresh and frozen has also increased. The most important species catches are skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, bluefin - however, Pacific bluefin and Southern bluefin species caught in smaller quantity.

Many parts across the globe, like Europe, Asian countries, have a tradition of consuming non canned tuna, and nowadays, this has expanded throughout the world, particularly in North American countries. Factors driving this market are surging demand for canned tuna, rising disposable income in developing nations, and inclination towards ready to eat food due to hectic lifestyles. As per our study, it has seen that countries like Japan, China, European countries, North American countries owing to the trends of consuming tuna and this will grow in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the import tariff on imported canned tuna was very low in Middle East countries.

Stocks status reviewed as per FAO

  • All the assessment by each tuna Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMO)
  • Reviews were based on whether the biomass is above or below the reference point and whether fishing mortality is higher or lower than the level equivalent to the sustainable yield.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Tuna Fish Production Analysis5.1 Market5.2 Volume 6. Share Analysis6.1 Market Share6.1.1 By Importing Country6.1.2 By Exporting Country6.2 Volume Share6.2.1 By Production Species 7. Production - Tuna Fish Market and Volume by Species7.1 Skipjack Tuna7.1.1 Market7.1.2 Volume7.2 Yellowfin Tuna7.2.1 Market7.2.2 Volume7.3 Bigeye Tuna7.3.1 Market7.3.2 Volume7.4 Longtail Tuna7.4.1 Market7.4.2 Volume7.5 Albacore Tuna7.5.1 Market7.5.2 Volume 8. Import - Tuna Fish Market by Country8.1 Japan8.2 United States8.3 South Korea8.4 France8.5 Spain8.6 Italy8.7 Russia8.8 Netherlands8.9 Germany8.10 United Kingdom 9. Export - Tuna Fish Market by Country9.1 Vietnam9.2 South Korea9.3 Indonesia9.4 Spain9.5 China9.6 Turkey9.7 France9.8 Croatia9.9 Morocco9.10 Malta 10. Company Analysis10.1 Seatrade10.1.1 Overviews10.1.2 Recent Developments10.1.3 Revenues10.2 Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc10.2.1 Overviews10.2.2 Recent Developments10.2.3 Revenues10.3 Atalanta Corporation10.3.1 Overviews10.3.2 Recent Developments10.3.3 Revenues10.4 Ideal Foods Ltd10.4.1 Overviews10.4.2 Recent Developments10.4.3 Revenues10.5 Sea Delights10.5.1 Overviews10.5.2 Recent Developments10.5.3 Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xds8i0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tuna-fish-market-report-2020-2027-with-analysis-of-sea-delights-seatrade-atlantic-capes-fisheries-atalanta--ideal-foods-301294976.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

