newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This Is Your Reminder That “Dear Evan Hansen” Got Its Start in DC

By Mimi Montgomery
Washingtonian.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for the movie version of the musical Dear Evan Hansen dropped yesterday, and the internet was abuzz. The show, which follows a lonely teenager caught in a complicated situation after one of his classmates dies by suicide, is an international sensation and multiple Tony award winner. But, let’s...

www.washingtonian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Ben Platt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Center#Film Adaptation#Broadway#Arena Stage#Pitch Perfect#Dc#Trailer#Suicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Entertainmentonstageblog.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' set to reopen on Broadway on December 11th

“It’s a remarkable feeling to put plans in place to relaunch all three Dear Evan Hansen companies, though we, like everyone in the theatre industry, are facing considerable challenges,” producer Stacey Mindich said. "We will proceed safely and smartly to ensure a safe and equitable workplace for everyone when we return, and protect our cast, crew, and audiences amidst a world forever changed and continuously evolving due to both the global pandemic and the cultural and racial reckoning. We hope that Dear Evan Hansen’s message of human connection and acceptance will feel more vital than ever.”
MoviesSaratogian

Kaitlyn Dever joins hotly-anticipated rom-com Ticket to Paradise

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of George Clooney and Julia Roberts' rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'. The 'Money Monster' and 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise co-stars are set to team up for Ol Parker's upcoming romantic comedy, where they will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married.
Theater & DancePlaybill

Sets Reopening Date at Broadway's Music Box Theatre

Dear Evan Hansen, the 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical, is scheduled to resume performances at Broadway's Music Box Theatre December 11, having been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. At the time of its temporary closing, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Fox's Rent) was starring as Evan, the sensitive...
MusicNME

Ben Platt: “We should be doing everything in our power to cast queer actors”

At 27, Ben Platt is already three-quarters to EGOT. This coveted collection of accolades representing top honours in TV (Emmy), music (Grammy), film (Oscar) and theatre (Tony) has only ever been completed by 16 people – most recently John Legend in 2018 and Disney composer Alan Menken last year. In 2017, Platt won a Tony for his breakout performance in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a role he reprises in the upcoming film adaptation. He then collected a Grammy for the Dear Evan Hansen album and an Emmy for his performance of its standout number, ‘You Will Be Found’, on The Today Show. On top of all this, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his first ever series regular TV role: in the wickedly satirical Netflix hit The Politician, which completed its second season last year.
MoviesBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Ben Platt on the Dear Evan Hansen Movie, New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt shared some exciting updates on his upcoming projects on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Platt reprised his role in the film version of Dear Evan Hansen, which was shot in Atlanta during the pandemic. He just released a new single "Imagine" and said his second studio album will be released this summer'. He also talked about his partner Noah Galvin's birthday. "I can't believe I've become one of those people who talks about my boyfriend. It's so weird, but so nice," he said. Check out the interview below!
CelebritiesSheKnows

All the Photos Janet Jackson Has Shared of Her Life At Home With Young Son Eissa Al Mana

In January 2017, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa Al Mana at age 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017, as they split just a few months after Eissa was born. Since then, Jackson has been vocal about her love for taking on the new role of mom and all the joy that Eissa — now 4 years old — has brought to her life. And while she and Al Mana are notoriously private about their child’s image, Jackson has actually shared a lot about her life with her son and what he’s like over the years. We know he’s a music buff (surprise, surprise) who plays the cello and violin and likes to dance to Michael Jackson, that he loves Paw Patrol and pancakes, and that his mama’s face lights up when he runs into the room. Looking through the photos and videos Jackson has shared over the years, she may not be putting his face on blast — but traces of her life with Eissa and the kid stuff that occupies her life is everywhere.
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Fans Refuse to Watch the Finale After Last Night's "Biggest Idol Shock Ever"

As American Idol nears the end of its current season, the heartbreak over each eliminated contestant is getting more and more intense. The ABC competition show ended on a tough note Sunday night for fans of 16-year-old finalist Casey Bishop, who was forced to pack her bags after the nationwide vote. Now, only Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham and Grace Kinstler remain, and one will be crowned the 2021 American Idol next Sunday night.
Entertainmenttheatermania

Dear Evan Hansen Will Return to Broadway and the Road on in Time for the Holidays

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen will resume its run at the Music Box Theatre on December 11, 2021, five years after its original Broadway opening. Additionally, the third year of the show's North American tour will kick off on December 7, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina, visiting more than 30 cities across the United States and Canada during the 2021-22 season. Tickets are on sale now, with casting for both productions still to be confirmed.
MoviesNewsday

'Moulin Rouge!,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' to reopen on Broadway

Pardon our French, but ooh la la! The Broadway hits "Moulin Rouge!" and "Dear Evan Hansen" and Lincoln Center's "Flying Over Sunset" and "Intimate Apparel" are the latest in a wave of shows to announce that they will resume or begin performances. "Moulin Rouge!" will be the first to start...