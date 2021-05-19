GARBE acquires two logistics properties in Dresden and Munich

OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, on behalf of certain of its clients (AIMCo), signed an agreement to sell their majority 60% stake in Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to KKR. As part of the deal, ERM’s management team and partners will retain a minority stake in the business. U.K.-headquartered ERM is the world’s largest pure-play sustainability consultancy, operating in over 40 countries with over 5,500 partners and employees globally. Since investing in ERM in 2015, OMERS Private Equity and AIMCo have worked closely with ERM and its management to support the business’ continued growth and development. This growth has been both organic and M&A-driven, with ERM having acquired and integrated 14 highly complementary businesses during OMERS and AIMCo’s investment period. The deal is believed to value ERM at around US$ 2.85 billion in enterprise value.