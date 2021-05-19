Diversified Healthcare Trust completes life sciences redevelopment project in San Diego
Diversified Healthcare Trust has completed the redevelopment of Muse at Torrey Pines in San Diego, a 186,000-square-foot flexible and collaborative life sciences property. As the newest class A life sciences project in Torrey Pines, this three-building campus located at 3030, 3040 and 3050 Science Park Road significantly expands leasing opportunities in the area’s thriving research and life sciences market.irei.com