Blue Ridge Networks Closes Growth Capital Investment Round

CHANTILLY, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks, Inc., today announced that it closed an investment round with funding from a US private venture fund with additional investment support from the Company's existing investors including USVC-1, a single purpose investment facility capitalized by prominent cybersecurity, industry, and former government leaders. Proceeds from the transaction will be used primarily to expand sales and marketing of the company's proven cybersecurity products and services.

" Blue Ridge's solutions deliver zero-trust cybersecurity protection designed to prevent breaches from occurring in the first place," stated John Higginbotham, Chairman & CEO. "The imperative to harden networks and systems has never been more obvious given the rash of egregious breaches of critical energy sector infrastructure and other sensitive networks, resulting in massive economic losses, eroding national security, and diminishing public safety. With this investment, the Company can expand its global sales and marketing initiatives to serve the urgent need in the marketplace for more effective cybersecurity protection."

The company is a recognized innovator of isolation and containment cybersecurity solutions for network segmentation ( LinkGuard), secure distributed access ( EdgeGuard), and endpoint breach prevention ( AppGuard). These solutions have proven to deliver resilient, high value protection for government and commercial customers, particularly for critical infrastructure networks, distributed operations, and enterprise systems.

Blue Ridge currently distributes its solutions globally through relationships with prominent global industrial control systems providers, large system integrators, and regional value-added resellers. Blue Ridge will expand its network of qualified channel partners and resellers for multiple market verticals with this investment. "Our product and service suites eliminate vulnerabilities to exploit," stated Srini Mirmira, the company's President. " Blue Ridge's solutions can be easily deployed with minimal integration complexity and overhead to efficiently deliver resilient breach prevention for critical operations that cannot afford disruptions from cybersecurity compromises."

ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, INC. ( www.blueridgenetworks.com)Blue Ridge Networks is a proven isolation and containment breach prevention cybersecurity innovator delivering solutions designed to harden network interoperability and systems. The company's solutions eliminate vulnerabilities to external threats and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers with no reported breaches of its solutions - ever.

