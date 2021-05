The groups of Rogers County Home and Community Education (OHCE) met once again to work on a project to benefit area citizens. On April 27th, twenty-five members came together to create fidget mats for residents in Rogers county nursing homes. The mats are designed to provide activity for active hands as memories fade and have been proven a success by earlier donations. Zippers, pockets, fuzzies, buttons, snaps and even small toys are attached to a washable fabric base just the right size for laps. About forty were created on Tuesday and will be divided between county centers for their use as needed.