It Almost Got A Lot Easier To Travel To Key West

Over the past 30+/- years, Key West has become more and more of a tourist destination. Whether they’re visiting for relaxation, the amazing restaurants (here are some of our favorites), the gorgeous sunsets, the LGBTQ+ friendliness, or just because it’s just so darn quirky, millions of people flock to the Conch Republic every year. Although some visitors drive or fly in, for years the vast majority of tourists arrived by cruise ship.