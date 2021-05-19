Major Injuries to Wilseyville & West Point Men in Motorcycle vs VW Collision in Amador County

An Amador County man has been arrested for drugs and weapons charges after being arrested last week in Rohnert Park. Last Wednesday evening, police responded to a report of a disturbance on Maiden Way. Upon arrival, officers found a man fitting the description and saw him throw something under his vehicle. Officers determined the man, identified as Gregory Ungaretti, was a convicted felon and he was in possession of a stolen firearm. They searched his vehicle and found three more handguns, an assault weapon, and 456 grams of methamphetamine. Ungaretti was arrested on several charges but, as of Monday, was no longer in custody.