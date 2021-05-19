newsbreak-logo
Major Injuries to Wilseyville & West Point Men in Motorcycle vs VW Collision in Amador County

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIone, CA…Porter was driving her vehicle south on SR-124 approaching the intersection of Buena Vista Rd. Duvall and Schweer were driving their motorcycles south on SR-124, to the rear of Porter. Porter slowed her vehicle and began to make a left turn onto Buena Vista Rd. Simultaneously, :Duvall was beginning to pass Porter on the left side. Duvall collided into the rear of Porter’s vehicle causing him to be ejected, Schweer was following Duvall and collided into Duvall’s motorcycle, causing him to lose control where his motorcycle overturned and lie was ejected. This collision is still under investigation.

