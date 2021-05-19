A year after Floyd, a teen activist takes stock
Mavis Rudof remembers the precise moment she realized what she wanted to do with her life. It was June 11, 2019, and she was 13 years old. Mavis’ father, a public defender, had invited her to watch the retrial of Darrell Jones, a Black man who had been convicted of first-degree murder by an all-white jury in 1986. Mavis watched from the gallery of the courtroom as her father laid out impropriety after impropriety in the original investigation and trial. When the jury, this time with two Black jurors, came back with a not-guilty verdict, she knew.www.csmonitor.com