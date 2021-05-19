A year after Floyd, a teen activist takes stock

Last month, on a blustery mid-April Monday, thousands of students across the state of Minnesota stood up, packed their bags, and walked out of school. Some left quietly, and some chanted. Some gathered for rallies on school grounds, congregating around flagpoles or in stadiums. Others came together at the U.S. Bank Stadium for a rally, where youth activists and NAACP leaders gave speeches and led chants as snow flurries dusted the crowd. All shared a common goal: to protest racial injustice. To honor Daunte Wright, who was killed by police in Brooklyn Center six days earlier, and George Floyd, whose murderer was convicted just 24 hours after Monday’s school bell rang. To mourn thousands of people killed by police. With at least 118 schools in attendance, it was one of the largest school walkouts in Minnesota state history—and it was all organized by a tight-knit, determined group of students called the MN Teen Activists.