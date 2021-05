Will Wade pulled in another elite recruit. Efton Reid, a five-star center from the IMG Academy, tweeted yesterday that he would be committing to LSU. Before all else I wanna thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me.I want to thank my Circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m Ready to get to Work u203cufe0fu203cufe0fu203cufe0f#bootup pic.twitter.com/M5yzs0eTxf.