Americans can't get enough of Ruffles. According to Statista, over 65 million people across the U.S. have indulged in at least one bag of Ruffles in the past 30 days. While this snack proves irresistible, Ruffle All Dressed fanatics have to watch out for a new issue if the products came from Sam's Club. According to the FDA, Frito-Lays have issued a voluntary recall on their All Dressed chips that went out to Sam's Clubs across the Southeast. If you have a milk allergy and bought 16 1/8 ounce bags of the affected chip, put the food down immediately.