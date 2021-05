If you've been following "The Great British Baking Show" since the very beginning, you probably remember John Whaite, only 23 at the time, who won the third season of the show way back in 2012 (per his website). He has since written a total of five cookbooks, two of which are all about baking: John Whaite Bakes (per Amazon) and John Whaite Bakes At Home (also on Amazon). So, it should come as no surprise that he has many tips up his sleeve. But, there's one in particular that might make your life a whole lot easier, especially if you love baking bundt cakes and have ever experienced one getting stuck to its tin.