Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, and SCVX (NYSE: SCVX), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Bright Machines becoming a publicly listed company. Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, the combined company will operate as Bright Machines, and will be traded under the new ticker symbol "BRTM".