Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down Friday morning even as the economic outlook improves and investor fears of a decrease in U.S. stimulus eased. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.43% by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). The National Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April contracted by a better-than-expected 0.1% year-on-year in April while the 0.4% contraction in the National CPI month-on-month was larger than the previous month’s 0.2% growth, according to data released earlier in the day.