The U.S. stock market on Wednesday finished sharply lower for a third straight session, with the declines on the session driving the Dow and S&P 500 perilously close to a breach below of their short-term trend lines for the first time since March amid a selloff that was at least partly fueled by a reading on inflation that came in at the highest rate in about 13 years. The April CPI report reignited fears that the Federal Reserve may need to dial back its easy money policies earlier than expected. The S&P 500 index closed down 2.2% at 4,063,...