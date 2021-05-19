Jamestown’s National Comedy Center Announces Summer Line Up

LMNOP Gallery will celebrate spring and the reduction of the New York State Covid virus restrictions with a “Vernal Opening” May 15th from 10:00 until 4:30 at 108 West Main Street, Sherman, NY. All items curated in the gallery are hand-crafted locally in the woodshop studio and are fabricated from Chautauqua County wood species. Often from re-purposed materials. The gallery features eclectic and classically designed furniture, fashionable tables, and distinctive chairs. LMNOP Gallery is known for its kinetic art: turning figurines, hands-on sculptures, and motion sculptures. The “Vernal Opening” will also present many handcrafted household accessories such as pastry rollers, cutting boards, and table trimmings. LMNOP is distinguished for its functional “Steam-punk lamps” created from found materials. The showing will also include 3-dimensional wall hangings. Visitors to the gallery will observe distinctive, One-of-a-kind items not seen anywhere else.