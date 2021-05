The World Bank and the Arab Monetary Fund will hold a virtual conference today about digital payments and e-banking. The proliferation of digital banking in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has promoted joint strategies between the two organizations. Today’s meeting will raise awareness of how digital payments can support job creation, enhanced service delivery, and the inclusion of youth and women. Specifically, the Emirati financial centers Abu Dhabi and Dubai have established technology hubs to bring together banking, financial technology innovation and cutting-edge financial services into their economies. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are following suit.