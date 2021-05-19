newsbreak-logo
China's hog production recovery faces uncertainties as African swine fever risk lingers: ministry

marketscreener.com
 2 hours ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's hog production recovery still faces uncertainties and risk of African swine fever outbreak remains "relatively great," the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. China has worked to restore herd numbers after the deadly fever first hit in 2018, but the threat lingers. A total of 10...

