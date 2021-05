BLOOMSBURG — Expansion is on the horizon for a network of clinics dedicated to getting children on the autism disorder spectrum to achieve their greatest potential. Mission Autism Clinics LLC (MAC) recently announced it would open a clinic at 45 Route 11, Shamokin Dam. The location is near the split in the highway from Route 15 and will be the fourth MAC location in Pennsylvania. The Shamokin Dam facility is new from the ground up.