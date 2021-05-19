Plan underway to reopen shuttered 100th Bomb Group Restaurant as Aviation Event Center

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”