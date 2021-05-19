newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Government

Plan underway to reopen shuttered 100th Bomb Group Restaurant as Aviation Event Center

WKYC
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland City Council's Transportation Committee voted to transfer the restaurant's lease to UGC. The new leaseholders plan to modernize the restaurant.

www.wkyc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugc#Food Drink#Aviation Event Center#Ugc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ohio GovernmentCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights police recommend repeal of longtime juvenile curfew in business districts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police have recommended that City Council repeal the nearly decade-old juvenile curfew put into effect in three business districts during the “flash mob” era. Although she steered clear of addressing any prior criticism for overwhelming racial disproportion, Chief Annette Mecklenburg cited dwindling enforcement figures in recent...
Ohio Governmentspectrumnews1.com

Wolstein Center to continue offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through May 31

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for another two weeks. The Pfizer two-dose coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the Wolstein Center through May 31. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the vaccine. The site will be open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ohio LifestyleCleveland Scene

Gervasi Vineyards Continues to Expand its Upscale Offerings in Canton

Gervasi Vineyard, which is situated on a scenic 55-acre estate in Canton, continues to expand its already bountiful offerings. Fans of the destination can enjoy estate-grown wines, beers and cocktails in three distinct concepts that include an upscale Italian bistro, casual wine bar, and coffeehouse/cocktail lounge serving Prohibition-era cocktails using proprietary spirits.
Ohio BusinessGreensburg Daily News

Luma Wealth Has Formed an Advisory Council

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luma Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Council to facilitate its national growth as a leading provider of financial advice for women and their families. Council members, who are thought leaders in their respective industries, have...
Ohio Governmentspectrumnews1.com

'From the Heart' beer on tap raising money for Ohio Craft Brewing Association

CLEVELAND — Ohio celebrated American Craft Beer Week with a special beer on tap called “From the Heart.”. “It's a nice beer. It's good and clean, easy drinker. It's a good one,” said Mike Piazza, head brewer at Blue Heron Brewery and Event Center in Medina. “It was a straightforward American IPA. We put a lot of the hop in late and kept the bitterness a little bit lower. So some of that rye could shine and it does it. It came through in the finish and it came out really well balanced and it turned out to be a great beer.”
Ohio Lifestylespectrumnews1.com

Get your passport: 15 area restaurants participate in Cleveland Taco Week

CLEVELAND — Fifteen Cleveland-area restaurants are participating in the second annual Cleveland Taco Week, which begins Monday and runs through Sunday, May 23. Passports for Cleveland Taco Week are available online. Those who purchase at least three tacos from five participating restaurants will be eligible for $250 in gift cards.
Ohio Governmentcleveland19.com

Small community of Seven Hills sees big boom

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars merge to one lane westbound on Rockside Road at Lombardo Center as construction has begun for a regional headquarters of Erie Bank. The project will mean about $1.5 million in payroll annually once it opens later this year. This is in addition to Meijer...
Ohio GovernmentCleveland Jewish News

Cuyahoga County offering vaccines to homebound residents

Cuyahoga County is partnering with local entities to vaccinate homebound individuals. Homebound residents include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their medical provider believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home so they typically do not leave home.
Ohio Healthcleveland19.com

Friday: Vaccine clinic at Salvation Army in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Adults can get their Moderna vaccine Friday at the Salvation Army in East Cleveland. A clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1507 Doan Avenue. Walk-in appointments are available. The shots are for Cuyahoga County residents over age 18, according to a...
Ohio Governmentclecityhall.com

City of Cleveland Daily News Updates – #357

The City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Below are some important updates. Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order on April 29, 2021 extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2021. Click here to view the order. Essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities will remain operational.
Ohio EducationCleveland News - Fox 8

Innovative aviation curriculum takes local students to new heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A new, innovative aviation curriculum is taking local students to new heights. It’s called the Aviation Career Exploration Program and was launched in the Richmond Heights Local School District for students in the 7th grade through 12th grade. As part of the program, on Thursday...