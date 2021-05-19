Plan underway to reopen shuttered 100th Bomb Group Restaurant as Aviation Event Center

CLEVELAND — Ohio celebrated American Craft Beer Week with a special beer on tap called “From the Heart.”. “It's a nice beer. It's good and clean, easy drinker. It's a good one,” said Mike Piazza, head brewer at Blue Heron Brewery and Event Center in Medina. “It was a straightforward American IPA. We put a lot of the hop in late and kept the bitterness a little bit lower. So some of that rye could shine and it does it. It came through in the finish and it came out really well balanced and it turned out to be a great beer.”