Listen to Kate Nash’s bittersweet new single ‘Misery’

Hailing from Girdwood, Alaska, 18-year-old Ava Earl is no stranger to the beauty and drama the natural world has to offer. But it was diving into the fictional pages of Patricia C. Wrede’s The Enchanted Forest Chronicles that brought her new single “Cimorene” to life. The second of two singles ahead of her forthcoming album produced by JT Nero—one half of Americana-outfit, Birds of Chicago—“Cimorene” began as a sonic Christmas present for her parents, but was revisited, and ultimately finished, after Earl discovered Wrede’s stories during her quarantining. “The book was a sweet love story with a badass feminist female character named Cimorene,” Earl says. “[It was] right up my alley.” The song’s beautiful, winding melodies and organic, subtle instrumentation lend well to the embodiment of Earl’s adapted folk-tale-love-story; one that takes listeners from a ghostly, reverb and tremolo drenched intro and verse into a warm refrain of “I can’t grow old without you, Cimorene.” Today, Underground Music Collective premiered “Cimorene,” calling it “a gorgeous and gracefully finger-picked folk song which aims to take the listener to an ‘enchanted space during a time of collective isolation, nostalgia, and longing.’” Fans can stream “Cimorene” right now at this link.