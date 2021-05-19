newsbreak-logo
Listen to Kate Nash’s bittersweet new single ‘Misery’

By Tom Skinner
NME
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Nash has released a new track called ‘Misery’ and shared details on a “DIY” US tour. The single marks the singer-songwriter’s first material in 18 months, following on from 2019’s ‘Bad Lieutenant’ and ‘Trash’, and reflects the feelings Nash experienced throughout the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. “I definitely went through depression....

www.nme.com
