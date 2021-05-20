newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Virginia COVID-19 Update - Nearly 50% of All Virginias Have Had at Least One Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Alexandra Tsuneta
COVID-19 numbers are diminishing and Virginians couldn't be happier

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

In Virginia, nearly 50% of the Virginia population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with kids 13+ now able to get vaccinated. Our numbers are continuing in a positive direction with 500 or fewer COVID-19 cases per day! COVID-19 related deaths are also down to about 16 per day on average.

Courtesy of Wavy.com

With more and more Virginians getting vaccinated numbers continue to trend in a positive direction and many people are looking forward to returning to their pre-pandemic lives. However, we must remember, we cannot ease all restrictions and we must still practice safety measures in order to keep the most vulnerable of our population safe.

There have been more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Virginia and we can only hope that more and more people will get vaccinated so that we can move forward as a state and as a nation.

Here are the COVID-19 statewide statistics according to Wavy:

State metrics

  • New cases (+491, 671,325 total), 454 per day on average
  • New deaths (+6, 11,048 total), 16 per day on average
  • Current hospitalizations (+11 patients, 614 currently)
  • Percent of positive tests (3.2% on average)
  • Vaccine doses administered (total doses administered: 7,158,336, percent of the population with at least 1 dose: 48.7%, percent of the population fully vaccinated: 38%)

Gov. Ralph Northam recently lifted the commonwealth’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and all gathering restrictions will be lifted on May 28.

Local cases

  • Accomack: 2,843 cases, 208 hospitalized 42 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
  • Chesapeake: 20,967 cases, 1001 hospitalized, 298 deaths (+10 cases, +3 hospitalized)
  • Franklin: 1,136 cases, 57 hospitalized, 32 deaths (-1 case)
  • Gloucester: 2,203 cases, 62 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+3 cases)
  • Hampton: 10,481 cases, 377 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+7 cases, +5 hospitalized)
  • Isle of Wight: 3,139 cases, 148 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+3 cases)
  • James City County: 4,615 cases, 155 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)
  • Mathews: 598 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (-1 case)
  • Newport News: 14,006 cases, 454hospitalized, 228 deaths (+8 cases, +4 hospitalized)
  • Norfolk: 17,320 cases, 999 hospitalized, 259 deaths (+10 cases, +6 hospitalized)
  • Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
  • Poquoson: 875 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)
  • Portsmouth: 9,075 cases, 675 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+2 cases)
  • Southampton: 1,978 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+2 cases)
  • Suffolk: 7,941 cases, 450 hospitalized, 190 deaths (+3 cases)
  • Virginia Beach: 35,973 cases, 1,630 hospitalized, 401 deaths (+16 cases, +3 hospitalized)
  • Williamsburg: 768 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)
  • York: 3,735 cases, 70 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+1 cases)

