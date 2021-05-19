Google’s Graph And Shopify Upgrades Target 1 Billion ‘High Intent’ Buyers
Despite insisting that it’s not interested in being a retailer or a marketplace, Google’s latest forays into the eCommerce space might suggest otherwise. This as the search giant not only announced an expanded partnership with Shopify at its big annual I/O developers conference, but also outlined a raft of changes aimed at turning the 1 billion purchasing queries it processes each day into a more holistic buying experience via its Shopping Graph, which it calls its most comprehensive, real-time dataset about products, inventory and merchants.www.pymnts.com