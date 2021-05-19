Google’s Graph And Shopify Upgrades Target 1 Billion ‘High Intent’ Buyers

It’s been a barn-storming year for the Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify. Its shares more than tripled during the pandemic, taking its market value to a peak of $180bn in February, notes the Financial Times. Although still widely unknown to the general public, Shopify’s services – which allow brands and independent stores to sell directly to customers through their own websites or via social-media platforms – have been embraced as an alternative to trading through Amazon or other large marketplaces. Total spending by consumers on the 1.7 million merchants that use Shopify grew by 99% in the last quarter of the year.