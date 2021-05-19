newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city settle their legal fight over his job.

“If you can’t get it settled within the 45 days, then my order goes into effect,” Foley said at the end of a 30-minute hearing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. “Put him back in office, make him the chief and away we go.”

The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department.

Morales chose to retire and sued for damages. Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December but didn’t issue further instructions. Morales’ attorneys have accused the city of dragging its feet on settlement negotiations and failing to abide by Foley’s order. City attorneys have argued that Morales’ retirement following his demotion prevented his reinstatement as chief.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Police#45 Days#Reinstatement#Police Chief#Chief Justice#Department Of Justice#Ap#City Attorneys#Hearing#Racial Justice Protests#Settlement Negotiations#December#Complaints#Fight#Reinstate Ousted#Milwaukee
Related
Wisconsin GovernmentUrban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Alliance and Kenosha Leaders Demand DA Wiedenfeld Drop the Charges Against Clyde McLemore

[Kenosha, Wi] – Clyde McLemore is the founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois. He was falsely charged on February 20th, 2021 by District Attorney Graveley with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer — a felony — and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. If convicted, McLemore could be imprisoned up to three years. This is clearly a targeted attack on another Black freedom fighter. These charges are distorting the truth and only serve to put a halt to the Black Liberation movement as we have seen so many times in the past. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression unconditionally stands with Clyde McLemore and against these unjust, racially motivated charges.
Wisconsin GovernmentUrban Milwaukee

Josh Kaul Looks the Other Way on Workplace Abuse, Discrimination Within DOJ

[Madison, WI] – Today, a startling report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed that Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s top prosecutor, has been refusing to take action against workplace discrimination and abuse within his own department. Tina Virgil, a respected employee who has served at the Department of Justice for nearly three decades, has come forward with her experiences of “abusive behavior” in Josh Kaul’s DOJ.
Wisconsin Governmentnews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin GovernmentFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail: Health care excellence noted by commission

Milwaukee County Jail receives national accreditation for health care excellence. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on Monday, May 17 that the Milwaukee County Jail has achieved accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care for achieving excellence in accordance with standards for health care in jails. MILWAUKEE -...
Wisconsin GovernmentJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin GovernmentFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Archdiocese: Parish mask mandates can now be changed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Archdiocese says Catholic parishes may now make some changes as it relates to mask mandates and social distancing. Those changes will go into effect with Masses and services this upcoming weekend. The Archdiocese tells FOX6 News it is "encouraging (parishes) to accommodate parishioners who still feel...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Wisconsin Crime & Safetycommunityjournal.net

2 Year Old Shoots Himself

A 2-year-old kid got tightly to a weapon late Friday night and inadvertently shot himself, Milwaukee police say. It happened right around 11:40 p.m. close to North 48th and West Marion road. Police said the kid was genuinely harmed and taken to a space emergency clinic, where he is in basic condition. Officials captured a 28-year-old Milwaukee lady. Her name has not been delivered. Specialists have not said what charges she may confront. The boy’s name was not released. Milwaukee police initially detailed the youngster was a young lady.
Wisconsin Governmentmilwaukeecourieronline.com

Mayor Barrett Talks Potential Investments with ARP Funding

This is an unprecedented chapter in Milwaukee’s history, Mayor Tom Barrett said during a presentation earlier this week. It is a moment that everyone will remember for the rest of their lives, he said. Barrett is of course referring to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked economic havoc across the...
Wisconsin Crime & Safetymadison

Toddler critically hurt after finding gun, shooting himself

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital after he obtained a firearm and unintentionally shot himself. Police say the incident happened just before midnight Friday. A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the shooting. Criminal charges will be...
Wisconsin GovernmentKenosha News.com

Appeals court overturns public shaming sentence of Kenosha County judge in local retail theft case

Public shaming — from stocks to whipping posts—were a mainstay of the criminal justice system two centuries ago. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals found this week that public shaming should remain a thing of the past, vacating a provision in a sentence by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder that required a woman to inform the management of any store she entered that she was on supervision for retail theft.