Scientists have used a single vertebra to identify a new type of giant bird that became extinct with the last of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. The size of the vertebra — around 2.7 inches (7 centimeters) — shows it was tall with a long, flexible neck, said Manuel Pérez-Pueyo of the University of Zaragoza, lead author of a research paper about the bird. He compared it to a cassowary, a large flightless bird native to Papua New Guinea and Australia and described as the world’s most dangerous bird.