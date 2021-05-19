Netflix to experiment with a 'binge-viewing movie event'

"The Circle" is reality television like you have never seen it before. With two full seasons now streaming, the show has been on and off the top of the most popular shows on Netflix, and for good reason. In a set-up that eerily mirrors the quarantine period, a small number of contestants are confined to their own apartment in a massive building that seems to be possessed by the show. These contestants are isolated and can only communicate with one another through a special social media program created specifically for filming, called “The Circle.” On the social media platform, each contestant can create a limited profile, post status updates, and participate in group-chats. At the end of each day, the contestants rank each other from favorite to least-favorite. The top of the ranking list become “Circle Influencers” that then get the power to “block” whomever they choose. Whichever player can survive all the blockings and be ranked highest at the end of the game will win one hundred thousand dollars. But here’s the twist: You can enter “The Circle” as anyone: a catfish, or yourself. This means that an old man can enter “The Circle” as a twenty-year-old woman, or vice versa. As one can imagine, this creates some hilarious scenarios. For instance, in season one, the audience was able to witness a man “catfishing” as his girlfriend, and flirting with another man through “The Circle.” How bizarre is that? And it’s all in the name of the game—contestants will do whatever it takes, including fake-flirting, fake-friendships, and creating complete fabrications of their lives in order to win the prize money.