Netflix to experiment with a 'binge-viewing movie event'

By Brendan Morrow
TheWeek
TheWeek
 1 hour ago
Netflix is about to blur the line between streaming movies and television even further. The streamer announced Wednesday it will release all three films in a new horror trilogy, Fear Street, over three consecutive weeks this July, Variety reports. Based on the books by R.L. Stine, the movies take place...

theweek.com
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
