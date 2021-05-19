Sudhanshu Gaur, Vice President, Hitachi America and Chief Architect - Smart Manufacturing, Hitachi Astemo, to Deliver Keynote at The 2021 Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / The 2021 ASSEMBLY Show taking place in-person at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL is pleased to announce that Sudhanshu Gaur, who was recently named one of today's top 25 leaders transforming manufacturing by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) will deliver the keynote address on Smart Manufacturing - Today and Tomorrow. Gaur, Chief Architect for Smart Manufacturing at Hitachi Astemo, a major automotive technology company formed this year with the merger of four Honda and Hitachi Tier One companies, will discuss the status of smart manufacturing today and explore its future. The keynote presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 am CT. Registration is now open at www.theassemblyshow.com.