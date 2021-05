Rutgers entered the weekend on a five-game win streak preparing to host a three-team, four-day pod at Bainton Field. It began when the Scarlet Knights faced No. 17 Indiana. The Hoosiers came in as the top team in the Big Ten and handled Rutgers 8-3 in the opener on Friday. Ace Harry Rutkowski allowed just two earned runs in seven innings pitched but the bullpen was unable to contain the Hoosiers, allowing six runs in the 8th inning.