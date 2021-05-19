Why Vanderohe From Army Of The Dead Looks So Familiar

After finally managing to release his version of "Justice League" for all to see on HBO Max, director Zack Snyder has a very different kind of ensemble film on deck. Instead of centering on superheroes who need to team up, Netflix's "Army of the Dead" follows a group of mercenaries who have to steal millions of dollars in cash from a Las Vegas casino. The only problem is that the city now serves as home to a horde of zombies out for flesh, and by the looks of it, at least several team members aren't going to make it out alive.