Here's Where You Can Watch Every Season Of Person Of Interest

By Calvin Carter
Looper
Looper
 1 hour ago
"Person of Interest," the sci-fi show that premiered in 2011 for CBS, had one of the most unique plots for a network program. The series dealt with reclusive billionaire and computer programmer Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), who manages to develop a computer program dubbed as "The Machine" that can predict crimes like terrorist attacks. Finch's program is able to find ex-CIA Agent John Reese (Jim Caviezel), who had disappeared off the grid, and the two ultimately team up to find and prevent crimes. However, what was really interesting about the series, as Gizmodo noted, is its jump from crime drama to more hard science fiction territory as The Machine began achieving its own sentience.

