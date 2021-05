NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the reckless homicide of his friend after reportedly accidentally shooting him. Eli Spangler, 11, was at his friend's house on March 6, according to the police report, when the 14-year-old got a gun out of the cabinet to show it off. The teen told police he had the gun and was showing off the laser and light when he dropped it. He said when he tried to pick it up one-handed, he accidentally grabbed the trigger and hit Spangler in the chest.