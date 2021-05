Waste Management Inc., Houston, is holding career day events across North America on May 21-22 aimed at hiring essential frontline driver and technician positions. The company is offering a range of new employee benefits from flexible work schedules, sign-on bonuses and a new education and upskilling benefit program, Your Tomorrow, in collaboration with Denver-based Guild Education. According to Waste Management, Your Tomorrow is a “first-of-its-kind program that provides WM employees, as well as their eligible dependents, the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at no cost to the employee.”